Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film – Inshallah – has generated more buzz before release than many of his other films combined. The unique and unconventional pairing of Salman Khan with Alia Bhatt has piqued the interest of their fans already. And the fact that Bhansali wishes to turn the project into another one of his memorable love stories, is beyond doubt, exciting.

Now, as per a report in DNA, the plot of the film revolves around a wealthy middle-aged care-free man, who is asked to marry a girl and settle down in order to get his father's wealth. Then, comes in Alia, an aspiring actress. The duo fakes their relationship but fall-in-love eventually. The plot is quite similar to many of the Bollywood movies, especially, Janam Samjha Karo, but will have Bhansali's unique touch and soul. Urmila Matondkar too aspired to be an actress in Janam Samjha Karo but, it was the grandfather, Shammi Kapoor, who wanted Salman Khan to get married in the film.

The report further states that Bhansali wishes to turn this film into an all about romance film like – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Khamoshi. Instead of lavish sets which were generally created for his films like – Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Ram Leela. Inshallah would be shot at natural, beautiful locations in India and abroad.

Salman Khan's Inshallah was earlier scheduled to clash with Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020. However, upon Salman's request, Rohit Shetty preponed the release of his film. This had created massive uproar on social media by Akshay Kumar fans tagging him as 'bhagodaRohitShetty'. There were reports of Akshay Kumar being miffed with Rohit Shetty for not keeping him in a loop over the decision.