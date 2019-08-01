Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and his box office track record is a proof of that. He has earned a set of loyal audience who never give his films a miss in theatres. His immense fan following and choices of roles guarantee him a certain percentage of occupany that soon gets converted into big numbers at the box office. And after doing an assessment and knowing his worth, the Khiladi Kumar has reportedly started charging double the amount that he was charging 7 years ago.

According to a report in The Asian Age, Akshay, who had earlier charged Rs 27 crore for Rowdy Rathore, now demands a whopping Rs 54 crore per film.

"Akshay is fond of the number nine. When he was working on Rowdy Rathore, he billed the makers for Rs 27 crore. But that was in 2012. Now, Akshay demands a cool Rs 54 crore and gets it too," a trade expert was qouted as saying by the daily.

And now that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly bankrolled the sequel to Rowdy Rathore, the filmmaker will have to pay Akshay double the price compared to the amount that he charged for the part 1.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali had bankrolled Rowdy Rathore, which was directed by Prabhudheva. And when Akshay shifted the release date of Pad Man last year to get a free run for Padmaavat at the box office, he jokingly asked Bhansali to promise him a sequel. And now that the sequel is happening, the makers realise that they will need to pay him exactly double for it," the trade expert added.

It is to be noted that Akshay was the only Indian celebrity who was featured in the Forbes list of the world's highest paid actors 2019. He had secured the 33rd spot with earnings worth 65 million USD (that is around Rs 444 crore in Indian currency).

Akshay is currently loaded with a few big and interesting line-ups this year. After triggering nationalist fervor with Kesari, the Khiladi Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb and Good News this year and Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb in 2020 and will also make his debut in digital space with The End on Amazon.