For years, the rumours of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi being made in Hindi have been doing rounds. It seems like things are finally falling into place for the project. Akshay Kumar had shown interest in the film and was prepping up for the role, but the movie was delayed as he came across Mission Mangal script.

With Mission Mangal ready for its release, Akshay Kumar is now ready to star in the much-delayed remake of Kaththi. Titled as Ikka, the movie will be launched soon and will be directed by Jagan Shakthi, the director of Mission Mangal.

"It will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society. With my second directorial, I want to explore action which is presented in a sleek way," Mumbai Mirror quotes the director, who had worked as an associate with many filmmakers that include Kaththi creator AR Murugadoss, as saying.

It has to be noted that Akshay Kumar is already working on the remake of Kanchana remake.

Kaththi was not just another routine entertainer, but a movie with a strong message. It was a hard-hitting film on our system, which continues to exploit farmers. The Tamil flick tried to expose the nexus of politicians, media and businessmen.

The Tamil movie saw Vijay playing dual roles with Samantha enacting the character of his love interest. Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen as the antagonist in the Lyca Productions-funded flick.

The audience liked the engaging story backed by the stupendous performance of Vijay. Anirudh's music was a major highlight.