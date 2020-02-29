Global icon Priyanka Chopra is monikered as a fashion icon. Not only has the diva made a remarkable place in Indian cinema, but she has also taken over the world with her impeccable talent. After gracing her presence on various magazine covers. She is now seen on the cover of March issue of Harper's BAZAAR Singapore.

PeeCee looks scintillating and drop-dead gorgeous flaunting her curves in signature leopard print Dolce & Gabbana slit ensemble. She completes her look with chunky goal chain, black heels and wavy locks swaying with the wind, and needless to say she personifies elegance in every sense. Priyanka also shared the behind the scene videos from the shoot.

Check out below:

Not only is she shining on the cover, but her other pictures from the magazine is making us drool over the curvy figure. Priyanka is raising the temperature in a black and white sexy outfit!

Opening up on her body type Priyanka in the March issue of Harper's Bazaar spoke in length about her weight issues, being called skinny and then bloating during her teens.

Excerpts from the interview

Priyanka Chopra

I've always struggled with my body. I was a super-skinny baby and child till the age of five, then a few years in primary school at St Michael's changed all that. After school, the familiar tinkle of a bell rung by an old Indian uncle peddling his devilishly delicious curry puffs from the back of his bicycle put paid to all those bones of mine. The bones padded up very nicely, fueled by my growing appetite (four curry puffs!) and two bottles of ice-cold fizzy Fanta Grape daily.

Priyanka's weight loss journey

I lost a lot of weight when I went to school in London, UK, but when I started working in publishing. and indulged in lovely press lunches and meals, I started to feel the uncomfortable pull of too-stretched waistbands. again. My yo-yo relationship with weight and food, coupled with a seafood allergy and an aversion to red meat, has made me rather picky with food. So devoting this issue to all shapes and sizes, and celebrating the body beautiful is rather an achievement for me. There's this thing called sample size and I don't know who that size is for.