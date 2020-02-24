Priyanka Chopra walked the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 event in Mumbai, celebrating the theme 'The Pride Of India' which aimed to portray the blending of Indian cultures. PC looked gorgeous as ever as she was dressed in a black gown. She looked stunning as ever.

Not only did she seize the stage by walking on the ramp she also paid homage to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. Priyanka worked with the designer in 2008 film Fashion directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

Wendell Rodricks passed away at 59

An emotional Priyanka said, "It's only apt on a night like this in presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and will always and forever be missed."

Renowned designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59 in Goa on February 12. Besides being an A-lister in the fashion world, Wendell was also an activist for various social causes like the environment and gay rights. His mortal remains were laid to rest in his ancestral village of Colvale in North Goa.

To the unreversed Wendell had criticized Priyanka for wearing her Grammys 2020 outfit.

Reacting to Priyanka's dress at the Grammys, Wendell had said in last week in January, "The neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba."

Meanwhile, the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour came to a close with all 14 designers gathering on the stage along with Priyanka as they took a bow and posed for the shutterbugs.