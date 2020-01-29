Priyanka Chopra's Grammys dress has got everyone talking. Not only is Priyanka making news for her bold outfit there, even back home, but the diva has also generated quite a buzz.

While many people have lauded the actress for owning her body and wearing the dress with confidence, designer Wendell Rodricks seems to think otherwise.

Wendell takes a dig

As soon as Priyanka Chopra's pictures from the event had surfaced, Wendell shared a picture of her and wrote, "@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020.

Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it"

Suchitra's outburst

While many lashed out at the designer for body-shaming Priyanka, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi jumped to her defence in a long post.

She wrote, "Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for."

"I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful."

Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaved by men's opinion of how women should look at this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation.

"You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one. So dear men. We are not ur pre-pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion."

"We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll. Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be."

"Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain."

"So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a man's belly or appearance like this?"

God knows we see grotesque images of every day and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorrow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too. Bless you." (sic)

Wendell explains

Reacting to the whole furore, Wendell said, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did.

"I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming."

"Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T-shirts."

"Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don't have it, don't flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins."

"Don't make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don't like my posts unfriend me."