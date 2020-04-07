The Coronavirus pandemic has demanded clamp down on movement around the world. As governments have called for lockdown everywhere, many are coming to fight the pandemic through events and charities. The entertainment industry is also using its influence to get people to respond to the ongoing crisis.

Artists have been contributing to various organisations to help fight coronavirus. The WHO is now organising a live stream event where artists will perform for charity. Many stars from various countries are joining in to support the cause. The extensive list includes Lady Gaga, Idris Elba, John Legend, Elton John, David Beckham and many more. Representing India, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka will also be attending the event.

WHO's 'One World: Together At Home' live event

For the past few months, the world has been seeing a dramatic rise in Coronavirus cases and governments have tried to contain the virus. Now, countries have gone into lockdown including India, as the virus doesn't have a cure yet, and the best bet one has against it is to stay home and practice social distancing.

Celebrities have been trying to do their bit, as the entertainment industry has been seriously impacted by the pandemic. Many celebrities have made generous contributions to government and non-governmental organisations in battling coronavirus. The WHO has now called celebrities to come together to spread a message of positivity and promote solidarity in a united fight against the virus.

Since nobody is allowed to step out, the organisation is bringing people together through art. In association with Global Citizen, a live event, 'One World: Together At Home' is being organised, which will feature some of the biggest names from around the world, who will perform for audiences to raise funds for the fight against Coronavirus and support health workers around the world working to seeing us through the crisis.

Numerous international celebrities to perform at WHO's event

The list includes Lady Gaga, Elton John, John Legend, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder to name a few. The event is being hosted by popular late-night show hosts, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. The WHO event will be live-streamed on the 18th of April. Our very own Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will also be part of the event, representing India and Bollywood.

So far many small performs were put out of artists like Chris Martin, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Salim-Sulaiman and others promoting WHO's cause.