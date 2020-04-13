Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship was one of the most talked love stories of Bollywood. They never shied away from accepting their relationship publically and their romance made maximum headlines, back in the time. But more than their love story, their break-up made the head turns. On the sets of Jab We Met, the couple parted their ways.

Although they never revealed the reasons for their break-up, it indeed made Shahid-Kareena fans upset. It came as shock for all the fans and the celebrities as when the couple appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2007, then were seen head over heels in love for each other. On the coffee couch, they couldn't stop gushing about each other. Shahid even said that Kareena the centre of his life and he couldn't imagine his life without her.

When things went down the south, Kareen started dating Saif Ali Khan while Shahid was rumoured to be dating Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sania Mirza and other of his co-stars. It's been more than a decade since Shahid and Kareena parted their ways but the couple again started making the headline when director Karan Johar made the shocking revelation about Bebo's mean comment on Shahid Kapoor.

Boring! That's how Kareena described her romantic trip with Shahid

Last year, when Shahid Kapoor ex-beau's Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra reunited for a hot cup of coffee on Karan's show, lot of gossips brewed. It was interesting for the audience to see Shahid Kapoor' ex-girlfriends, unite together and having a gala time. While talking about Sasha, Karan shared some secrets about Bebo and how she passed a mean comment on Shahid Kapoor.

While speaking to them, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director revealed that Kareena once told him that she went on a holiday to Bali with her ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and a couple of other friends and called it boring. Bebo asked him if she really said that and even accepted later that she might have said it. Now, do you think Shahid knew it?

In the past, Kareena and Priyanka have also shared a bittersweet relationship. Kareena, who has worked with Priyanka in Akshay Kumar starter Aitraz, once passed a mean comment on Priyanka Chopra's accent to which Priyanka took a dig on Bebo's husband Saif Ali Khan. Talking about their equation, Desi Girl Priyanka said, "I think we didn't even know each other. Like we never spent time with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along."

Shahid and Kareena are socially cordial to each other now and are happily married to Mira Rajput and Saif Ali Khan, respectively. While Shahid is the father of two, Misha and Zain, Kareena is blessed with a baby boy and paparazzi favourite star, Taimur Ali Khan.