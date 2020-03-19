Shahid Kapoor had always been very unlucky when it came to his love relationships with Bollywood beauties until he met Mira Rajput the love of his life and got married to her.

After his breakup with Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor got a shoulder to cry on and it was none other than Priyanka Chopra. The two met each other on the sets of their film 'Kaminey' and were instantly connected.

Though the reason behind their breakup was never been spoken about, it was surely not done on a good note. As his previous girlfriends say, it was Shahid's dominating nature that was to be blamed for the couple's breakup.

When Shahid and Priyanka shared the couch on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan', Karan was quite inquisitive to know about the status of Shahid and Priyanka's relationship but none were ready to accept, while Shahid wished Priyanka to be open about it, Priyanka continued to avoid the topic throughout the show and this seemed to have irked the 'Ishq Vishq' actor.

When Karan asked their experience of working together in 'Kaminey' and how was it working on the sets of the film to which Priyanka revealed that it changed drastically once she arrived until then it was the typical Vishal Bharadwaj film set with quiet and people working calmly.

Priyanka stunned at Shahid's reply

On this Shahid took a sly dig and almost yelled at Priyanka saying that you very well know, how was the set before you arrived but you don't know what's going on in your life. Priyanka was stunned at Shahid's reply and even asked him why are you yelling at me like this?

The couch undoubtedly turned quite hot for some time but as the show continued the mood went back to being normal, that was probably the last that we saw Shahid and Priyanka together sharing screen.

Today Shahid is married to Mira Rajput while Priyanka got married to Hollywood pop star Nick Jonas. Both these stars have are happy in their respective space and have maintained a dignified silence on their relationship for years now. Last year, when Shahid was tossed a question on Priyanka's marriage he revealed that he was been invited for the wedding.