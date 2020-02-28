Shahid Kapoor, who charmed the audience with his chocolate boy image in the 1999 music video Aankhon Me Tera Hi Chehra, has created a niche for himself in the last 20 years. Shahid has proved his acting prowess with films like Kaminey, Haider and Kabir Singh and today, he is considered as one of the finest actors of the industry and every director's first choice.

The hunk broke millions of hearts when announced the big news of tying the knot with Delhi-based girl Mira Rajput. Over the past five years of their marriage, the couple now has created a world of themselves with two children - Misha and Zain. As the New Jersey star recently celebrated his 39th birthday, let us take a look at his and Mira's combined net worth.

Shahid's net worth

Recently, Shahid and Mira made headlines as the news for their fancy Rs 56 crore Worli apartment was all over the Internet.

According to a report in Republic World, Shahid owns a Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Yamaha MT01, Mercedes Benz GL Class, Porche Cayenne GTS, Black Range Rover Vogue and Jaguar XKR – S. The actor has opened up about his passion for cars in several interviews.

Besides cars, Shahid owns two apartments in Mumbai which has an annual turnover of Rs 250 crore. The New Jersey actor also has a house in Delhi, which is his childhood home where he lived with his mother and maternal grandparents for more than a decade. With this, Shahid Kapoor's net worth is reported to be approximately Rs 200 to 250 crore.

Mira's net worth

According to the report, Mira Kapoor's net worth is said to be around Rs 86 lakhs.

Shahid about his new abode

Shahid had earlier revealed a few details about his sea-facing duplex in upscale Worli, Mumbai. In an interview with DNA, he had stated, "I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two, before we do the interiors and move in there. However, it's an investment that I needed to make. I have a much smaller home in Juhu and with two children, the requirement of the family has changed."

The couple had purchased the new apartment keeping their children in mind. Elaborating on the same, the Padmaavat actor said: "The new home that Mira and I have booked has a garden and other amenities like a gymnasium, etc. Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that's how she will have a regular childhood."