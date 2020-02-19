Success of a movie is not merely measured with the box office numbers but how the audience emotionally connect themselves to the characters, their chemistry is what success truly means. Thanks to the actors who get into the skin of the characters they portray. However, there are some people who refuse to accept the fact that the actors were merely playing their parts and are not related in real life.

One example of such humongous popularity is Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Kabir Singh.

It's been over eight months that Kabir Singh hit the theatres, created massive buzz and left. Yet, the characters played by Shahid (Kabir Singh)and Kiara (Preeti) continue to remain close to hearts of fans. In the movie, Shahid essayed the role of a flawed angry man Kabir deeply in love with Preeti. Kiara's role was of a submissive but strong headed girlfriend.

Kiara Advani's nude photoshoot

Hence, when Kiara went nude for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calender shoot, fans were in disbelief. Ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar launch was held recently and saw many eminent celebrities from Bollywood gracing the event.

In the picture, Kiara looks smouldering covering her assets with nothing but a big green leaf. Flaunting her curvaceous body with minimal makeup and wet hair, Kiara looks too hot to handle. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Good Newwz actress wrote: "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani"

While the image received a lot of love from fans, some also criticised the actress for going bold despite the fact that nude or semi-nude pictures are in trend now. However, a few users tagged Shahid complaining him of Kiara baring it all.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

Kabir Singh controversy

Kabir Singh is among Bollywood's highest-grossing films of year 2019, having earned Rs 278.24 crore in the domestic market. Besides becoming the most searched Bollywood movie on Google, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was also the most controversial movies of 2019. It had to go through heavy criticism for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Many of the Bollywood celebrities have also shared their opinion regarding the controversy. Recently, Vidya Balan extended her support saying that Kabir Singh didn't glorify misogyny.