Kabir Singh has undoubtedly been the most controversial movies of 2019. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani had to go through heavy criticism for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. When other stars bashed Kabir Singh like anything, Vidya Balan has come out in support saying that she is mature enough to understand there are two sides to every story.

Although Vidya says she wouldn't play the female protagonist in Kabir Singh, she would definitely watch such a film because it represents a harsh reality. "Sometimes I watch films even if they are not keeping it to my beliefs. Over the years, I have matured as a person. Previously it used be all black or white for me but today, I understand. I will give you an example of the film 'Kabir Singh'. There was a huge uproar when 'Kabir Singh' released and people questioned how could the film glorify a character as Kabir Singh, who is absolutely disrespectful and violent towards women," Vidya Balan said while interacting with students at her alma mater, St. Xavier's College, during a conversation titled 'Arts Meets Academia'.

Kabir Singh not glorifying misogyny

She continued, "Previously, I would have had the same reaction, but today I feel that the film is not necessarily glorifying it. It's about telling the story of a Kabir Singh and there are enough Kabir Singhs in the world, especially in our country. So, I am okay with that. I can make choice not to be a Kabir Singh. As a person that choice would be mine. But will I go to the theatre and watch 'Kabir Singh'? Of course I will. So, I think I have kind of matured."

Taapsee Pannu on Kabir Singh row

While talking to ET Times, Taapsee Pannu had happened to mention that characters like 'Kabir Singh' are toxic to the Indian society because people make a trend out of watching a film. Citing the example of Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' too, Taapsee mentioned how if a simple haircut can become a trend, then a trait or personality could also be idolized, and that is not heroic.

Kabir Singh is among Bollywood's highest-grossing films of year 2019, having earned Rs 278.24 crore in the domestic market. It also became the most searched Bollywood movie on Google.

(With IANS Inputs)