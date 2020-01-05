Vidya Balan has been one of the finest and the most versatile actress of the last decade. Kapil Sharma was often seen praising the Dirty Picture actress and lauded her courage to flawlessly act in varied roles. Vidya too has confessed to being a big fan of Kapil Sharma.

When Vidya walked out

However, there was a time when a furious Vidya Balan had walked out of the show after being made to wait for six hours. As per a report in India Today, Vidya Balan had come to promote her film, Begun Jaan, but was made to wait for close to six hours without any update of when exactly would Kapil turn up for the shoot. After staying patient and waiting for over six hours, Vidya lost her cool and walked out.

But, Kapil came soon after that and called Vidya up. Kapil not only requested her to come back but even apologized to her for the delay. While many other celebs would have refused to come back, it was Vidya's regard for Kapil that made her comeback to the show. The duo shot for a fabulous episode together and left us with many memorable moments.

Vidya as Shakuntala Devi

Vidya, recently, shared her first look as Shakuntala Devi and it was a surprise to all her fans. It went viral as Vidya nailed the art of looking like a replica of Shakuntala Devi. Vidya also revealed that she read a lot about Shakuntala Devi and watched many of her videos to understand who she was as a person. Post that, she decided to not watch any more videos and it would turn caricaturist and decided to feel like Shakuntala and behave as the situation demanded in the script.

Vidya said that she feels proud to know that women are depicted as sheroes and no longer are seen only as someone who plays some or the other role in men's lives. Vidya also revealed that the entire controversy around Kabir Singh was blown out-of-proportion and those who didn't like the film should have left it at that.