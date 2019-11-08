Vidya Balan is a combination of beauty and brains. The actress has been part of some amazing films in Indian cinema and is definitely one of the finest actresses we have since a decade and more. Vidya Balan was recently seen in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee, Nithya Menon and others. Vidya played a mother two young adult kids in the movie and fit in the bill perfectly.

The actress and her team have been in London throughout October for the shoot of her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi and to speak about the changing representation of women in Indian cinema, she was invited by the Honorary Baroness Sandip Verma to speak at the Palace of Westminster.

At the event, Vidya spoke about how the heroines of Bollywood are not ready to play candy roles anymore and how far they have come from the image. She said that this is the best time in terms of how women are shown on screen.

Vidya said that she feels proud to know that women are depicted as sheroes and no longer are seen only as someone who plays some or the other role in men's lives. Discussions over this topic have happened for some time and audiences shared multiple points of views with Vidya.

Shakuntla Devi first look

Vidya, recently, shared her first look as Shakuntala Devi and it was a surprise to all her fans because neither spoke about nor the filmmakers did. It went viral as Vidya nailed the art of looking like a replica of Shakuntala Devi.

Well, the film hasn't gone on floors yet and the team of the flick is prepping up on a brisk pace to take it to the sets. Sanya Malhotra will be seen playing Shakuntala Devi's daughter in this film which is written by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.