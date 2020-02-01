Ever since the trailer of Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' released, netizens have started criticizing Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh even more. In spite of being the biggest blockbuster of 2019, Kabir Singh had its own share of controversies following the film even today.

While netizens are in all praises of the Thappad trailer, Taapsee when asked about her take on the Kabir Singh VS Thappad debate she said,

While talking to ET Times, Taapsee happened to mention that characters like 'Kabir Singh' are toxic to the Indian society because people make a trend out of watching a film. Citing the example of Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' too, Taapsee mentioned how if a simple haircut can become a trend, then a trait or personality could also be idolized, and that is not heroic.

Stating that she has played flawed characters herself, Taapsee said, "There needs to be a certain kind of redemption, or result or reciprocation or you have to have a ramification of some things. You cannot say that it's okay to be flawed. You want everyone to feel that it's heroic to be flawed. No, it's not. We've been following the concept of 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' for years now, right? This is the impact of cinema on society. 'Kabir Singh' ended up validating a lot of these things. It was already happening in the society but 'Kabir Singh' ended up validating which is a problem."

She also sent a message for actor Shahid Kapoor in picking the character by adding, "I know Hollywood cinema and European cinema have flawed characters but their society is not impacted by cinema as much as Indian society is. If tomorrow Tom Cruise sports a particular haircut, no one in America will follow suit just because Tom Cruise has done it. But in India, people are impacted by the cinema and they tend to follow what they watch. So, that's why you need to be a little more aware as an actor. There's no problem in playing flawed characters, they are fun to play as an actor. But let's have certain redemption for it also, so it doesn't look like if we are normalizing it."