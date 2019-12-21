This weekend episode of the Kapil Sharma Show is going to be bigger than ever and much more entertaining. Reason – well, not only is the show completing its 100th episode with this but the best set of guests will be seen on the show celebrating the occasion. Akshay Kumar, Kareeena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh would be seen promoting their film – Good Newwz and celebrating this special moment with the team of Kapil Sharma Show.

Kareena's bebo saree and onion earrings

Kareena Kapoor showcased why she is the real 'Poo' of the industry by wearing a custom hand-painted pure Italian organza powder blue saree by Picchika which had 'Bebo' written on it for the episode. Kareena's light make-up and smokey eyes look left us gasping for breath. However, it was a wonderful gift from Sapna (Krushna Abhishek) during one of the segments which completed Kareena's look. Sapna gifted Kareena 'onion' earrings and the diva flaunted them with pride and style.

Kareena comes face-to-face with ex Shahid Kapoor

Be ready for some surprise as this weekend, it appears, it would be Chandan Prabhakar who plays the role of Chandu chaiwala who would be the surprise package. Sharing a picture of himself dressed as Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh, Chandan wrote on Instagram, "Kabir Singh on this weekend in the @thekapilsharmashow #comedy #laughter #actor #bollywood #bestcomedyshow love "

The reason behind Chandan Prabhakar coming dressed as Shahid Kapoor would be – he along with Kiara Advani (who will be a guest on the episode) have given this year's most successful and most controversial film – Kabir Singh. It would also be interesting to see how Kareena Kapoor reacts to the jokes on Shahid Kapoor and the jokes made by Chandan Prabahakar as Shahid Kapoor. We are also waiting to see this 'Kabir Sinhg' pull-out some jokes on our very own 'Bebo'.

Kareena's take on Kabir Singh

Recently, reacting to Kabir Singh controversy, Kareena Kapoor told Filmfare, "I haven't seen the film. But clearly it hasn't affected anything because the movie has made over Rs 300 crores. So, it's a double edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well. But I'm happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don't personally believe in a character like that because that's not me as a person."