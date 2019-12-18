Each and every actor on the Kapil Sharma Show can be called powerhouse performers. From their immaculate comic timing to their hilarious punch lines, everything about them is what makes the show so phenomenal.

Be ready for some surprise as this weekend, it appears, it would be Chandan Prabhakar who plays the role of Chandu chaiwala who would be the surprise package. Sharing a picture of himself dressed as Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh, Chandan wrote on Instagram, "Kabir Singh on this weekend in the @thekapilsharmashow #comedy #laughter #actor #bollywood #bestcomedyshow love "

When Chandan wasn't featured on the show

Earlier this year, Chandan was not being featured in many of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma Show. On Mahashivratri, when the actor took to Instagram to wish his fans, a fan asked him about his return on the show. The fan wrote, "Happy Mahashivratri pyare Chandan ji. You are a legend and no one can ever beat you. I love the way you are, the way you make us laugh and the way you smile. Please come back to the show as soon as possible also because the nothing without you and also because you're missed a lot. We all love you Chandu (sic)."

Replying to the fan, Prabhakar wrote, "Hello ekta...thanks for the love..well I m not missing episodes intentionally...my character and my acting might not be working that's why they are not putting me in the episodes.. well lots of love and best wishes for you also..." However, soon after that, Prabhakar re-entered the show and has been making us laugh ever since.

Kapil and Chandan's bond

Chandan and Kapil share an incredible bond. The duo has known each other from their struggling days to now, when they both are at the peak of their careers. There's no denying the fact that despite all the controversies, the Kapil Sharma Show, remains one of the most viewed and loved shows on the Indian television. Not only does the show guarantee a laugh riot but is also one of those rare shows which can be watched with the entire family.