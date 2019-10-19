Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar's friendship goes a long way! The duo not only was once struggling together but even made it big together. The way Kapil Sharma pulls Prabhakar's legs also speaks a lot about the strong friendship they have.

A recent Twitter banter between Chandan Prabhakar and Kapil Sharma has brought everyone's attention. Kapil revealed Chandan's secret from the show which left Chandan miffed. "On public demand ek baar Phir se #housefull4 ki team k sath #Chandu n #Bhuri @sumona24 le k hazir ho rahy hai...zra dil tham k...so pesh-e-khidmad "Tip Tip Barsa ☔Pani" #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #laughter #actors #sonytv #bollywooddance love "

However, calling his statement 'jhooth', Kapil Sharma wrote, "Jhooth public ki nahin, tumhari khud ki demand thi"

An embarrassed Chandan then wrote, "To yahan btana zaruri tha...phone pe bta dete.."

Earlier this year, Chandan was not being featured in many of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma Show. On Mahashivratri, when the actor took to Instagram to wish his fans, a fan asked him about his return on the show. The fan wrote, "Happy Mahashivratri pyare Chandan ji. You are a legend and no one can ever beat you. I love the way you are, the way you make us laugh and the way you smile. Please come back to the show as soon as possible also because the nothing without you and also because you're missed a lot. We all love you Chandu (sic)."

Replying to the fan, Prabhakar wrote, "Hello ekta...thanks for the love..well I m not missing episodes intentionally...my character and my acting might not be working that's why they are not putting me in the episodes.. well lots of love and best wishes for you also..."

However, soon after that, Prabhakar re-entered the show and has been making us laugh ever since.