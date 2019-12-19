The 100th episode of the Kapil Sharma Show could not have received a better set of guests than the team of Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh attended the 100th - and definitely the most entertaining - episode of the show.

Kareena Kapoor showcased why she is the real 'Poo' of the industry by wearing a custom hand-painted pure Italian organza powder blue saree by Picchika which had 'Bebo' written on it. Kareena's light make-up and smokey eyes look left us gasping for breath. However, it was a wonderful gift from Sapna (Krushna Abhishek) during one of the segments which completed Kareena's look. Sapna gifted Kareena 'onion' earrings and the diva flaunted them with pride and style.

Akshay Kumar was also seen at his hilarious best in a promo video released by the channel. When Kapil compliments the actresses on their beauty and work, Akshay Kumar asks them to shift and he sits next to Kapil Sharma. When Kapil asks why can't he let him be happy, pat comes Akshay's reply, "Mujhse teri khushi bardaast nahi hoti." Not just this, Akshay even calls Sumona 'Ladkiyon Ki Chunky Panday' which leaves everyone in splits.

The team would not only be celebrating the 100th episode and promoting their film, but would also be enjoying a cake cutting ceremony on the platform. Chandan Prabhakar would be seen as 'Kabir Singh' in the episode.

Archana Puran Singh has also shared a picture from the episode in pink attire. While sharing the picture, Archana said, "Singh is Pink. Bubblegum pink. Colour me Pink. Pinky chali Patiala. Hot Pink. Pink Punk. Pink Kink. #neon #pinkaesthetic #pinkpinkpink #pink #pinky #pinkprincess #pinkgirl #pinkmood #100episodes #celebration #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow #lovemywork" (sic)

Sharing a funny incident from the film, Akshay revealed that while shooting, Kareena spat on him numerous times so much so that "he had to re-do his makeup. "When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me," he recalled.