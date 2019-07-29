We might have missed the presence of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Kapil Sharma Show, but Archana Puran Singh has definitely saved the show with her loud laughter and magnetic personality. Archana Puran Singh's impeccable dressing style on the show often turns heads. And now, we finally know the secret of her style.

In an Instagram video, Archana has revealed how and from where she gets those beautiful gowns, jewellery and sandals from.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "New York Diaries Day 2: kitne log (of course mostly female) poochhte hain ki aap apne show ki dresses kahan se laati hain? So here's a glimpse of where I shop for #tkss #mystylistmacys #newyorkshoppingspree My personal stylist Olena has kept these gowns and dresses aside ...ek mahine pehle se woh ek ek karke mere liye dresses collect kar rahi thi so that I can just walk in and try them out... Not just dresses, she's kept shoes, sandals, jewellery also picked out and ready. Sweet. And hard working. Efficient. Just the way I like my people to be. And how I also try to be. Always. #lovemywork #shoppingforworkclothes"

Earlier, talking about how different she is from Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana said in an interview with HT, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."

In the same interview, Archana had also jokingly spoken up about her chemistry with the members of the show. Archana had said that though they respect her a lot, and keep apologising to her for making jokes on her, on stage, they totally forget all about it and cross all limits.