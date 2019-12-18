Be it the role of a daughter, a sister, a daughter-in-law, a mother, a wife or an actress; there is no role which Kareena Kapoor can't seem to perfect. While hubby Saif Ali Khan never stops raving about his fabulous wife, now, mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore has also opened up about how Kareena cares for her.

Kareena over Soha

Talking to Kareena on her radio chat show, Sharmila Tagore said, "I like your consistency, I like the way you keep in touch. Because I know if I sent you a message you will invariably you will answer, Soha most certainly won't reply. She'll take time, but you will reply. If I'm coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat and I get what I want. That must be a Kapoor trait, you keep a wonderful table."

Kareena's way of maintaining relationships

Further talking about how it's not just the mehmaan nawazi where she is good but also at maintaining relationships. Sharmila said, "Relationship wise, you're good. I have seen you when Tiger (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was in the hospital and how you didn't draw attention to yourself. It so happened that September 21 is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."

Favourite Grandchild

Talking about which one of the four is her favourite grandchildren, Sharmila Tagore said, "I have to live. I can't possibly commit myself to that. They are all very different from each other and it's really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara's interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket."

Talking about the one thing she would like Kareena Kapoor to not change, Sharmila said, "I just wish you would stay this way because your temperament is such. I have seen you work with your staff... Some of us get very tense and make it difficult for others around us. You don't do that; you are intuitive. So I just wish you will stay like this and not get uptight about anything."