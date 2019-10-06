Let's take a look at celebs who have had some pretty mean things to say about the Bachchan bahu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

'Aunty' Aishwarya Rai: While Aishwarya Rai was the face of L'Oreal for a long time, when Sonam Kapoor came on board a little competition was expected. There were reports of both the actresses scheduled to walk the prestigious ramp of Cannes Film Festival in France but Aishwarya backed out at the last moment. Sonam had then referred to Aishwarya as 'aunty' in one of her press conferences. However, on being asked about why she called Aishwarya Rai 'aunty', Sonam had said, "Ash has worked with my dad so I have to call her Aunty na," as per a report in HT.

'Plastic' Aishwarya Rai: Emraan Hashmi and chachu Mahesh Bhatt's rapid-fire on Koffee with Karan, can most certainly be called the most controversial one. While Emraan Hashmi didn't leave a stone unturned in creating a storm with his answers, Mahesh Bhatt too, was strongly uninhibitedly opinionated. On being asked to describe Aishwarya in one word, Emraan Hashmi called her plastic.

Aishwarya Rai's 'generation': Director Madhur Bhandarkar had first offered 'Heroine' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had to leave the movie because of her pregnancy. During the press conference scheduled for the release of the film's first look, reporters asked Kareena Kapoor how different the film might have been if Aishwarya had resumed the lead role. Kareena had replied, "Ash is a wonderful actress and an icon of our country. It is very unfair to compare us, we're from two different generations."

'Plastic heart' Aishwarya Rai: In an interview with Farah Khan, titled – Tere Mere Beech Mein – Vivek spilled the beans on the entire press conference controversy against Salman Khan. On being asked by Farah, whether the person for whom Vivek all of this ever thanked him or appreciated him for this, Vivek said, "Nahi hua." He added that he was in fact told later that he shouldn't have done this and was labelled 'immature'. Oberoi also said that Tupperware, which makes plastic wares, the amount of plastic they have, much more than that we have in Bollywood. He said, "sab hain yahan pe, plastic smile, plastic heart, sab."