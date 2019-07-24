We all know her as an uninhibitedly honest actress and probably that's the reason why Sonam Kapoor often lands into trouble. Let's take a look at 5 times Sonam Kapoor said the meanest things about other Bollywood celebs.

Shameless Katrina Kaif: In an interview with film journalist Anupama Chopra at the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam had said, "I would like to give Katrina a bouquet of flowers." When asked why, she said, "I don't know how she does that. You need a certain kind of commitment and a certain kind of shamelessness to do certain things. You get that may be with stardom or with confidence in your talent or with who you are as a person. I need to develop that before I do films like that."

Aunty Aishwarya Rai: Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai both have been the faces of L'Oreal hence a little competition was expected. However, on being asked about why she called Aishwarya Rai 'aunty', Sonam had said, "Ash has worked with my dad so I have to call her Aunty na," as per a report in HT.

Porn writer Shobhaa De: Back in Sonam Kapoor's early days in the industry, the Kapoor girl appeared on the cover of Vogue as the top amongst India's 50-best dressed women. Shobhaa De had criticised her appearance and had said, Sonam just doesn't cut it in the sex appeal stakes. However, not the one to take unkind opinions lightly, Sonam retorted saying, "for a 60-something porn writer, I am sure she (Shobhaa) knows what she's talking about."

Good girl gone bad Deepika Padukone: On Koffee with Karan, on being asked one advice she would like to give Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor had once said, "Create your own style. Katrina (Kaif) is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. I'd rather have that than someone who is like 'I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months'" She didn't stop there. Further talking about Deepika, Sonam said, 'she is a good girl gone bad' and also had an 'over-enthusiastic PR team'.

Mama's boy Ranbir Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor had once called Ranbir Kapoor 'mama's boy' on Koffee with Karan. And, as per a TOI report, in an interview with Vogue, the diva had apparently said that Ranbir's mother cuts his toenails for him.