Let's take a look at 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan said the meanest things about other Bollywood actresses.

Aishwarya Rai: Director Bhandarkar had first offered 'Heroine' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had to leave the movie because of her pregnancy. During the press conference scheduled for the release of the film's first look, reporters asked Kareena how different the film might have been if Aishwarya had resumed the lead role. Kareena had replied, "Ash is a wonderful actress and an icon of our country. It is very unfair to compare us, we're from two different generations."

Ameesha Patel: It is not a secret that Kareena had lost out on Kaho Na Pyar Hai and the film went to Ameesha Patel. "Hrithik's dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his son, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal," Kareena had said, as per a report in India Today.

Bipasha Basu: Though the diva now shares a cordial relationship with Bipasha Basu, there was a time when Kareena and Bipasha just couldn't see eye-to-eye. In 2002 Kareena spilled the beans in an interview with Filmfare. She had said, "She just doesn't seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during 'Ajnabee' over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She's given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that's a figment of her imagination."

Deepika Padukone: While Kareena Kapoor had openly declared her love for Katrina Kaif on Karan Johar's show while Ranbir was dating Kat, she never did the same when the Kapoor boy was dating Deepika. Once on being asked what would she do if she woke up as Deepika, Kareena said, "I don't think I can wake up as Deepika as I can't relate to her."

Vidya Balan: Whether it was the fact that Shahid was secretly dating Vidya Balan after parting ways with Kareena or Vidya's popularity back in 2012, we don't know. But Kareena had made her animosity public with a bold statement. The diva had said, "Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn't want to be thin is talking nonsense. It's every girl's dream. It may be a trend now with some actors, but I definitely don't want to look plump or fat!"