There's no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the real 'Poo' of Bollywood. Ever since the day Kareena made her debut in the industry, she is known for her acting brilliance, unfiltered statements, cat-fights and love affairs.

Though the diva now shares a cordial relationship with Bipasha Basu, there was a time when Kareena and Bipasha just couldn't see eye-to-eye. It all started when the two leading ladies of Bollywood were shooting for thriller 'Ajnabee' and had a major showdown owing to their costumes in the film. As per a report in India Today, Kareena went to the extent of calling Bipasha Basu 'kaali billi' taunting the actress for her dark complexion and allegedly even slapped her.

Both, Bipasha and Kareena went onto give various interviews, denying the allegations in some and accepting the same in some. While Bipasha denied any cold war brewing between the two in 2001, in 2002 Kareena spilled the beans in an interview with Filmfare. She had said, "She just doesn't seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She's given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that's a figment of her imagination."

The war reached the sets of Koffee with Karan too, where Kareena called Bipasha's then-boyfriend "expressionless" and said she would never wish to work with him. On the other hand, Bipasha called Kareena as the one who gives "too many expressions".

Though, years later, the two seem to have buried the hatchet. Their catfight remains one of the most talked about catfights in the industry.