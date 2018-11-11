Known for her outspoken nature and unfiltered attitude, Bollywood peeps stay far away from getting into sort of controversy with Kareena Kapoor. The diva, who has carved a niche for herself with her exemplary work in the industry, doesn't take any unsavoury comment made on her or on her family lightly.

Hence, it did come as a surprise when Kareena was neglected and insulted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali at a Bollywood party recently. As per a TOI report, Sanjay had initially approached Kareena for his film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela' which the diva couldn't do due to date issues.

At a recently held Diwali bash, when Kareena entered the party she went ahead to greet Bhansali who was engaged in a conversation with someone else. The report states that not only did Bhansali didn't greet the actress but also totally ignored her presence and kept talking to the other person. Taken aback by his behaviour, Kareena went to be with her other friends. Onlookers have revealed that Kareena indeed was shaken by such rude behaviour of Mr Bhansali.

As per reports, Bhansali had offered another magnum opus to Kareena just a few days back. However, the diva chose Karan Johar's big-budget film over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's which left him miffed with the 'Chameli' actress.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar have always been at loggerheads over the making of each other's style of filmmaking. It was reported that Karan wanted to rope in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for 'Shhuddhi' but Bhansali had made them sign a contract for 'Bajirao Mastani'. KJo later had to shelve the film due to this.

Though Johar praised Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' at great length on his show, whether the duo has the same feelings for each other, remains to be seen.