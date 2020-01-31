The first look poster and trailer of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad has taken the internet by storm. Taapsee's clear stance on the issue of domestic violence truly gave away a strong message.

The movie seems to be the most hard-hitting and thought-provoking film of the year. The trailer is bound to give you goosebumps. The film will surely stir a conversation among masses and will make you think for a second.

Taking to social media, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Haan bas EK THAPPAD ..... par nahi maar sakta ! #Thappad #ThappadTrailer http://bit.ly/ThappadTrailer @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar @pavailkgulati @deespeak @GeetikaVidya".

What does the trailer entail?

The trailer shows the journey of a woman, essayed by Taapsee, who fights for justice after an instance of domestic violence by her husband. Giving a strong message with promising performances, the trailer is definitely a must-watch.

Touted to be a film which is this year's Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects. Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 is another one of his critically acclaimed films and was inspired by real-life events. Thappad will release on the 28th of February and is creating all the roar already.

The movie has a talented ensemble consisting of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor.