Top 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019 Close
Top 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019

The first look poster and trailer of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad has taken the internet by storm. Taapsee's clear stance on the issue of domestic violence truly gave away a strong message.

The movie seems to be the most hard-hitting and thought-provoking film of the year. The trailer is bound to give you goosebumps. The film will surely stir a conversation among masses and will make you think for a second.

Thappad first look
Taking to social media, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Haan bas EK THAPPAD ..... par nahi maar sakta ! #Thappad #ThappadTrailer http://bit.ly/ThappadTrailer @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar @pavailkgulati @deespeak @GeetikaVidya".

What does the trailer entail?

The trailer shows the journey of a woman, essayed by Taapsee, who fights for justice after an instance of domestic violence by her husband. Giving a strong message with promising performances, the trailer is definitely a must-watch.

Thappad first look
Still from the trailer

Touted to be a film which is this year's Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects. Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 is another one of his critically acclaimed films and was inspired by real-life events. Thappad will release on the 28th of February and is creating all the roar already.

The movie has a talented ensemble consisting of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor. 