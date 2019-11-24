Actress Taapsee Pannu has once again become a hot topic on social media for the kind of replies she gave to her trolls. The actress was invited to inaugurate a newly introduced section called 'Accessible India- Accessible Films' for people with special needs at the International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI), which was held in Goa.

A joint collaboration among IFFI, Saksham Bharat and UNESCO, the programme aims to promote the creation of inclusive space with the help of an audio description.

A video on social media is doing rounds, where a man from the audience at IFFI Goa is seen asking Taapsee Pannu to speak in Hindi as the actress was talking in English. The man said, "Taapsee please thoda Hindi mein bol lo, kyun ki Hindi filmein aap karti ho."

So the actress asked, "Main toh Hindi main bahuth baat karthi hoon. Yahan har kisi ko Hindi aati hai? Main south Indian actress bhi hoon. Tamil aur Telugu main baath karoon?"

While this answer received huge applause from the audience there, the actress has been trending on social media with the hashtag #TaapseeOnFire.

On the same stage, the actress spoke about pay parity in Bollywood. She said the amount actresses get paid in Bollywood is "not even half of what the leading men get paid". She further added, "Half of the salary of a leading hero is the entire budget of a female-driven film of an A-list actress."

The actress is currently busy working for Tadka, which is being directed by actor Prakash Raj, and Thappad, which is helmed by Anubhav Sinha. She has paired up with Jayam Ravi for a Tamil film and has a couple of other scripts in the south. She bagged another hit at the box office with latest flick Saand Ki Aankh.

You watch Taapsee's response here: