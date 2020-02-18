Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event is one of the most talked about thing in the industry. As 2020 marks 25 years of Dabboo Ratnani, the ace photographer got a whole new bunch of actors posing along with few old ones. The 3 debutants this year are Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Pandey.

During the calendar launch, Dabboo graciously unveiled this year's collection alongside Rekha, Jackie Shroff and many other actors in attendance. The photographer shared why he presented the calendar so late.

Dabboo said, "101 Actors have featured in my calendars since 2000." Sharing a little note about his calendar he said:

Love, Art & Passion! #dabbooratnanicalendar Since 2000 Photography is my love & I Express My Passion Through My Calendars, this Year 2020 Marks 21 years of my annual calendars. It also is my 25th Year In The Industry, I make these calendars for the pure & unconditional love of photography. It's pure as I shoot it with my heart & soul. Its unconditional as I don't expect any returns from it. I don't sell my calendars. It's only given out as a gift to my friends from media, fashion & film fraternity. This year the calendar is launching a month late as I lost my dear Mom and it took me a while to regroup and focus again on work . My mom was my pillar of strength and I can never overcome this humongous loss. I am sure I will always have the blessings of My Guardian Angel from Heaven . Special Mention to my wife Manisha who shoots all behind the scenes & supports me completely. She takes care of entire pre and post production, coordination with actors & PR. My 3 angels @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani & My Pup @flashratnani who bring in lots of smiles & energy on set. The year 2020 features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan , Akshay Kumar , Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff , Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and few more."

He further went on to say, "I can't thank enough every single artist & technician, who gave their invaluable time, love & trusted my vision. Everyone shoots it like it's their own. Everyone in the film fraternity feels the calendar brings them together...it's a bond they all cherish and value. I believe in team work and I love every single technician who has contributed to my calendars . I can never put a value to the love affection effort and time put by actors & technicians."

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan have been featured in 19 out of 21 calendars while Akshay Kumar has featured in 17 of them.