Ever since the duo made their relationship public, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red. From their social media PDA to their lavish getaways, everything makes us go all romantic and how! Though there is a huge gap between the time when the two made their foray into the industry, the difference in their net worth would shock you.

Arjun Kapoor's net worth

The Kapoor family scion, Arjun Kapoor, made a dazzling debut in Ishaqzaade along with Parineeti Chopra. Though he hasn't been able to deliver any hits lately, he has a number of good films in his kitty which have still kept his market value quite high. The actor apparently charges Rs 5 to 7 crore for a film. The Aurangzeb actor also owns Mercedes ML350 and Honda CRV. The net worth of Arjun Kapoor is $100 crore, as per a report in the Republic world.

Malaika Arora's net worth

Malaika Arora, who has been a VJ, anchor, model, actress and entrepreneur charges approximately Rs 2 -3 crores per film. Apart from owning BMW 7 series and a Range Rover, Malaika also has several brand endorsements under her belt. She also works as a judge on several reality shows. A Republicworld report says Malaika Arora has an estimated net worth of Rs. 100 crore.

Arjun Kapoor not confident about relationship with Malaika Arora?

While it may all seem rosy and beautiful from the outside, relationship expert doctor Nisha Khanna seems to think otherwise. As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the expert claims that while Malaika appears to be confident of this relationship and has faith in what she is doing when it comes to Arjun, the case is not entirely the same. "There is no doubt that they express love, care, and affection towards each other, but if you take a careful look you can see that the confident level varies. Malaika, of course, looks extremely confident about what she is doing, while Arjun not so much.

Malaika, the dominant one

She also added that it appears that Malaika calls the shots in the relationship while Arjun is the submissive one. "It might have something to do with the fact that Malaika is established in her career while Arjun is still trying to find the ground. But what I understand from the picture is that Arjun, most probably, plays a much more submissive role in the relationship."