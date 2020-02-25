Malaika Arora perfectly knows how to raise the oomph factor. The Chaiya Chaiya girl often shares her pictures as a treat for her fans and we just can't stop praising the actor's hot and sensational looks. Recently, she took her Instagram to share another such picture of her donning a black thigh-high slit ensemble with matching heels and a cape!

And in no time she received a series of comments below the picture where fans were left stunned by her looks while others complimented her. But among these comments, we also came across actress Ileana D Cruz's comment who asked the Malaika to stop.

The 'Rustom' actress summed up everyone's feelings in just one comment! Admiring Malaika's beauty, Ileana just asked her to stop slaying in each and every look! Ileana wrote, "Woman. Stop."

Malaika Arora trolled for exposing at Miss Diva 2020

Malaika had made a stunning entrance at the grand finale of Miss Diva 2020 wearing a Georges Chakra golden ensemble. But the actress got brutally trolled for her attire as she flashed her private parts more than intended. This didn't go down well with netizens.

People started throwing nasty comments on Malaika Arora. While some called her shameless, some termed Malaika's choice of dress as a desperate attempt to seek media attention.

Malaika on her struggle in the initial days

Malaika had recently recalled a time when she had to struggle like any other newcomer and face rejections.

"I remember going for many auditions and my mother used to accompany me. When I started off, I faced many rejections but that never let me down. I never gave up and kept trying. I was 17 years old when I started with my modeling career and from then one thing led to another and today, I am in the position to judge a show," she said.

"It was not easy. I didn't know what I wanted to do when I was 15-16 years old and today kids who come for auditions are so clear with what they want to do. Also, I was in my teens when I met Terence (Lewis) about 20 years ago and I was learning dance in his academy and today I am judging a show with him," she added.