Amrita Arora has been more in the headlines for her friendships and relations than for her films. From Fardeen Khan, Upen Patel, Usman Afzal to Ashmit Patel; Amrita was linked to a number of men before she finally settled down with Shakeel Ladak. Now, a gorgeous mom to two kids, Amrita is having the time of her life and how!

However, there was a time when Amrita confessed all about her series of relationships. Taking a dig at herself, Amrita Arora had once revealed on a chat show that someone came and told her that instead of finding 'Mr Right', find 'Mr Right now'. "So I feel, somewhere in my head, that is stuck. When I was growing up, Malaika had all the male attention and I was the geek. By the time I turned 18, I saw a whole new world out there."

Amrita - Ashmit's affair

Talking about her relationship and break-up with Ashmit Patel, Amrita Arora revealed, "In my defence, I always get into a relationship thinking it's going to work but somewhere along the way it's my way or the highway! That's when I show them the door." Amrita also revealed that the break-ups could be because of her sister Malaika Arora and mother too as they don't approve of her choices in men.

Malaika's opinion

On being prodded, Amrita said that Malaika didn't approve of Ashmit Patel. When Karan Johar reminded her that Ashmit Patel is Ameesha Patel's brother, Amrita blurted out, "I think that did it." Further talking about Ameesha and whether she was the reason behind the break-up, Amrita said, "There's no problem in a place where two people don't think each-other exists. So there's no problem."

Malaika also joined the conversation and said, "I don't know Ameesha too well, nor do I know Ashmit too well. But, I didn't really think he was 'Mr Right'." Amrita added, "She was like, ok, 'Mr Right now' fine, but 'Mr Right'? No."

Ashmit's response

Talking about being in touch with his girlfriends, Ashmit had once told DNA, "Certainly. I am friends with all my ex-girlfriends and I am proud of the fact. It's a sign of maturity. You may not be able to be a friend soon after your break up, but after a while you have to think with your head and not heart."

Amrita Arora has also remained Kareena Kapoor's closest friend from the industry.