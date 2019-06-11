Long before Malaika Arora's sensuous sister – Amrita Arora – tied the knot with Shakeel Ladak, the diva was in news for dating Pakistani-origin Australian cricketer – Usman Afzal. The cricketer was known for having played from the England team in 2001.

Not only were the two often spotted together but also never shied away from speaking fondly about each other. In fact, when Arbaaz Khan had graced the hot seat on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati with wife Malaika Arora, Amrita had joined the show as a guest along with beau Usman.

DNA had quoted the actress saying, Not just Usman but also his brother from Pakistan. They were both down. So, when I decided to join my sister and Arbaaz on the sets of KBC Usman and his brother joined me there. Everyone else had their loved ones there - even Shah Rukh's wife Gauri had visited for this celebrity special. So why not me?"

Amrita had also said, "I'm certain this is the man for me. We'll make it legal whenever it's the right time for both of us."

A bridal box report suggests Shakeel Ladak was the husband of Amrita Arora's friend Nisha Rana. When Shakeel and Nisha took divorce with mutual consent, Amrita was still in a relationship with Usman. Few reports had also hinted at Amrita being the reason behind Shakeel and Nisha's divorce which her mother Joyce firmly denied.

Amrita's mother, Joyce, maintained that Shakeel and Nisha had parted ways in 2006 whereas Amrita got into a relationship with Shakeel in 2008 when she was single. Shakeel and Amrita tied the knot in March 2009. The couple first had a Christian ceremony which was followed by a nikaah ceremony and to add some Punjabi tadka they also had a lavish sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

Kareena Kapoor was one of her bridesmaids while Malaika Arora turned her Maid of Honour.