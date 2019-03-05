While on one hand, we have the news of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ready to tie the knot. On the other, we have the news of Arjun Kapoor's cousin sister, Sonam Kapoor, not being in agreement with the whole idea. And not just that, things aren't going down too well with the two ladies in Arjun Kapoor's life either.

As per a report in Timesnow, Malaika Arora recently embarrassed Sonam Kapoor at a private party. Malaika apparently got too drunk and wasn't able to carry herself, which made Sonam Kapoor intervene and extend a helping hand. However, instead of taking her support, Malaika allegedly asked her to back-off sternly, in front of everyone.

The incident obviously didn't go down well with Sonam Kapoor who has always had reservations about Arjun's relationship with Malaika. "Sonam tried to hold Malaika, but Malaika told her in no uncertain terms to back off. Malaika was not in a mood to listen to anybody. She told Sonam that she will manage her own self," a source was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

While the rest of their girl-gang, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, are in sync and supportive of the idea of Arjun and Malaika being together; Sonam has never been on their side. Uncle Anil Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor too have given their nod to the relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might tie the knot in April. Yes, you read it right. As per a report, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are planning to tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in April. And what's more? The whole wedding would be a quiet, family affair without too much of hype, hoopla or celebrations. Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora too had opted for a simple Christian wedding followed by a gala reception. And it seems, elder sister, Malaika might follow suit.