Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan may have moved on with their life, finding solace in their respective new partners, but, we still haven't been able to move on. Despite the fact that the two mutually decided to part ways, Malaika Arora's family still maintains a warm and cordial equation with Arbaaz.

Amrita Arora's equation with Arbaaz Khan

Despite several media speculations and theories over the reason behind their break-up, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have refrained from giving nod to any of the mudslingings. Arbaaz Khan also happens to share a warm bond with Malaika Arora's younger sister Amrita Arora, despite their divorce. Amrita's Instagram is a proof of that. Amrita has time and again shared several photos with her 'Arbuuu' Arbaaz Khan calling him her 'brother' and her 'friend'. And there was a time, when she even wanted a husband like him.

Amrita's confession

It was on Karan Johar's 'Koffee' couch that Amrita Arora had revealed she wanted someone like Arbaaz Khan as her own husband. Amrita was talking about her line-up of boyfriends and what went wrong in each one of her relationship. Be it with Ashmit Patel or Upen Patel. Talking about her relationship with Usman Afzal, Amrita said, "I needed someone who is just an extension of me. Who lets me be, gives me my space, is not insecure, who respects my work." It was then that Malaika pitched in and said, "Someone like Arbaaz basically." To which, Amrita said, "Ya, I think I am always looking for someone like Arbaaz. I always saw Arbaaz to be the ideal husband, ideal brother and I every time people would say 'what's your ideal man?', I say, 'I want qualities of a man like Arbaaz bhai.'"

Amrita and Shakeel

Amrita is now happily married to Shakeel Ladak and together they have two sons. A bridal box report had said that Shakeel Ladak was the husband of Amrita Arora's friend Nisha Rana. When Shakeel and Nisha took divorce with mutual consent, Amrita was still in a relationship with Usman. Few reports had also hinted at Amrita being the reason behind Shakeel and Nisha's divorce which her mother Joyce firmly denied.

Amrita's mother, Joyce, maintained that Shakeel and Nisha had parted ways in 2006 whereas Amrita got into a relationship with Shakeel in 2008 when she was single. Shakeel and Amrita tied the knot in March 2009. The couple first had a Christian ceremony which was followed by a nikaah ceremony and to add some Punjabi tadka they also had a lavish sangeet and mehendi ceremony.