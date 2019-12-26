Despite several media speculations and theories over the reason behind their break-up, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have refrained from giving nod to any of the mudslingings. While the two powerful personalities have moved on with their lives, when it comes to their son Arhaan Khan, they have no qualms in coming together.

Arbaaz Khan also happens to share a warm bond with Malaika Arora's younger sister Amrita Arora, despite their divorce. Amrita's Instagram is proof of that. Amrita has time and again shared several photos with her 'Arbuuu' Arbaaz Khan calling him her 'brother' and her 'friend'.

While Malaika Arora was given the custody of their child when they separated, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he never intended to fight the custody any way as he knew a mother should be there for a kid during the age his son is at. However, now that Arhaan would be turning 18 soon, Arbaaz feels he will make up his mind.

Talking about how his son took the news of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz told Pinkvilla, "It's got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too."

"I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother's scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy," he added.

Talking about still maintaining a friendly equation with Arbaaz, Amrita had told Pinkvilla, "I don't understand why it should change?"