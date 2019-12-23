While Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan broke a million hearts when they decided to end their fairy-tale wedding, they still continue to make people believe in happily ever with the way they come together for their son Arhaan Khan.

It is never easy for parents to decide to part ways, more so when a teenager kid is involved. But Malaika and Arbaaz have proved how easy parenting can be if the two decide to put aside their differences for the betterment of their children.

While Malaika Arora was given the custody of their child – Arhaan – when they separated, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he never intended to fight the custody any way as he knew a mother should be there for a kid during that age. However, now that Arhaan would be turning 18 soon, Arbaaz feels he will make up his mind.

Arhaan Khan's custody

Talking about how his son took the whole news of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz told Pinkvilla, "It's got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too."

"I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother's scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy," he added.

Earlier, Malaika Arora had spilt the beans on how their son, Arhaan, accepted the whole thing. Malaika had said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing. And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now.