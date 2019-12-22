It is never easy for parents to decide to part ways, more so when a teenager kid is involved. In possibly his most candid interview till date, Arbaaz Khan has revealed how he broke the news of his separation with Malaika Arora to Arhaan Khan and why he didn't take his custody.

Talking about how he broke the news of their decision to part ways to Arhaan, Arbaaz Khan told Pinkvilla, "I guess we underestimate the intelligence of children. My boy was almost 12 years old and he had a fair understanding. We like to think otherwise. He was aware of what was happening. They can sense it, you know. They can smell things in the house. So there was not much needed to sit him down and explain things to him. But, he was pretty much aware and it was all ok."

Talking about how his son took the whole news of his separation with Malaika and giving custody to Malaika, Arbaaz said, "It's got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too. I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother's scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy."

Earlier, Malaika Arora had spilled the beans on how their son, Arhaan, accepted the whole thing. Malaika had said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing. And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now. She also recalled that her son had said to her a few months after the divorce, "Mom, you look happy."

Arhaan also seems to be sharing a cordial equation with both Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani.