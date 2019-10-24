Star kids are much mature these days when it comes to handling relationships, even that of their parents. Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan also seems to be showing the same maturity in regard to his mother's relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Arhaan was reportedly seen bonding big time with Arjun at Malaika's 46th birthday bash that was held recently. According to reports, while the birthday girl was enjoying her night dancing and clicking pictures, her son and her boyfriend were chilling out together on one side of the club.

Although the party was attended by many celebs from the industry, Arjun made sure to spend some good time with Arhaan. It appears that the kid has completely accepted Malaika and Arjun's relationship.

Arhaan's rapport with father's girlfriend

Not just this, Arhaan has apparently accepted his father Arbaaz and Georgia Andriani's relationship as well. He has often been spotted dining out together with them, and the lady too seems to be friendly with him.

When a couple goes for divorce, it is the kids who are generally most affected. However, it is really nice to see Arhaan not only being understandable to his parents' separation but also whole-heartedly accepted their new relationships.

Arjun-Malaika's marriage plans

Meanwhile, a lot of speculations have been made regarding Arjun and his lady love's marriage plans. But the actor recently clarified that marriage is not on cards as of now as they still have to "discover each other".

"I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our minds off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other," he had told Filmfare.