Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back in Mumbai from their New York vacation. And rumours of the couple getting married have again started doing the rounds of the industry after the couple admitted to their romantic relationship. So Arjun has finally opened about marrying Malaika and said that he and Malaika are not going rush into marriage as they still have to enjoy being a couple in public space.

"I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other," Arjun Kapoor was quoted as saying by Filmfare.

For the past few days, Malaika and Arjun have been flooding the internet with their lovey-dovey pictures on their respective Instagram handles and are currently on a spree to express their love for each other on social media. Their fans have also poured in support of their relationship and were glad that the couple chose to admit it publicly.

The couple often gets trolled for their age gap and trolls never shy away from calling them mother and son jodi on social media. But Malaika recently gave a befitting reply to those who trolled her for finding love in a younger man than her.

Malaika had said that "it's unfair to judge relationships" and there's no harm if a man younger than her makes her happy. She also talked about the way Priyanka Chopra handled the criticism when she got married to Nick Jonas who is 10 years younger than her.

And now that Arjun and Malaika have come out in the open as a couple, we will surely witness a lot of their romantic moments during their public outings.