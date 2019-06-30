Time and again, Malaika Arora, 45, gets bullied by the netizens for being in relationship with a younger man than her, Arjun Kapoor, who recently turned 34. People often call her 'desperate' and 'buddhi' while trolling her but Malaika has just one line for those who think like this, "Take a flying f**k."

Malaika and Arjun decided to come out in the open as a couple and announced their love for each other on social media. The lovebirds have been having a great time holidaying in New York. So when Malaika was asked how does she feels finding love again after getting divorced with Arbaaz Khan, she said that though she was initially "scared of being heartbroken", she "also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship."

"This new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did," Malaika told Hindustan Times post making her relationship official with Arjun Kapoor.

Speaking about the age difference between her and Arjun, Malaika said that "age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time."

Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, who is born with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, is often seen bonding with Arjun during their outings. Earlier Malaika had said that her son has become far more accepting about her and Arbaaz's failed marriage and being in love with Arjun Kapoor. She had recalled that her son had said to her a few months after the divorce, "Mom, you look happy."

Talking about Arhaan's reaction, Malaika said, "It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

And when Malaika was asked about her culminating her relationship with Arjun into marriage, she chose not to answer the question and said, "It's really personal..."