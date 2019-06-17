Every time Malaika Arora makes an appearance or goes for an outing, paparazzi just can't stop themselves from clicking her. Be it her outings with her girl-gang, Arjun Kapoor or son, Arhaan, more often than not, her eccentric and ultra-glamorous outfits become the centre of attraction and remain so for a long period.

Malaika Arora was recently clicked coming out of Pali village café along with her son, Arhaan Khan. While we loved Malaika's all white outfit with plunging neckline, hair tied in a bun, complemented with a Gucci bag; certain section of netizens found her sensuous style hard to digest. Soon after the picture made its way to the online world, netizens couldn't stop trolling the actress and giving out negative comments. Majority of netizens had an issue with Malaika's dress. While some called it 'inappropriate' to wear such a dress with her son around, many called it 'indecent'.

The 45-year-old actress is dating 33-year-old Arjun Kapoor. Netizens also raised questions on Arhaan Khan's similarity to Arjun Kapoor.

Talking about how mature and evolved his son is, Malaika had once said in an interview with Anupama Chopra, "He is not one of those to feel weird. The normal growing up issues are there but, I guess he somewhere lets me be. He knows this is what my mom is all about and he is proud of it. I have never ever heard him say 'what is this' or 'why'. I have never heard him say that. And, I think kids are pretty vocal so he would say if something's on his mind or something he feels. But, never."

Talking about Arhaan's girlfriends, Malaika had said that she feels she is the coolest mom around. She said that she hangs out with his girlfriends, sits for a chat with them, hugs them etc.; but they feel a little uncomfortable around her.