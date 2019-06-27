Malaika Arora surprised everyone when she made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official with an Instagram post by wishing the latter on his 34th birthday. "Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always," Malaika wrote on Instagram by sharing a romantic picture wherein she and Arjun were seen walking hand-in-hand on a beach. But trolls just couldn't stand their happiness and once again giving a testament of their sick mentality.

As soon as Malaika, 45, posted the picture with Arjun, 34, a certain section of people started trolling the couple mainly for their age difference with mother and son jibes. Some even went on to say that it looks like a boy was promising his mother that he will go to school everyday while a few said that Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan would feel heartbroken after seeing his ex-wife dating another guy.

However, there were also some people who slammed trolls for their shameful and nasty comments and gave befitting reply to trolls on Arjun and Malaika's behalf. And many people were happy that the couple finally came out in the open and accepted their relationship on a public platform.

Earlier, Arjun had admitted to dating Malaika and had thanked the media for respecting their personal space. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. nThat is why I felt comfortable," Arjun had told Filmfare in an earlier interview.

Arjun and Malaika are often clicked together during their outings and sometimes Malaika's 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan also accompanies them. The couple are currently holidaying in New York and having a blast on their romantic trip which is quite evident from their pictures on social media.