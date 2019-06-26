Malaika Arora is doing her every bit to make her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday a special one. The lovebirds recently flew off to New York to ring in Arjun's birthday and it looks like Malaika is in for a big surprise for the love of her life on their romantic vacation.

Giving a glimpse into her room, Malaika shared a bathtub photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Up n UP..." with a breathtaking view of the city in the background. She shared another picture wherein she was seen enjoying her some of her favourite delicacies and wrote, "My kinda dinner..."

Ever since Malaika divorced husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017, Arjun has been in the constant limelight for hanging out with Malaika and her 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan. However, the couple have never shied away from the media and have had been waving at the paparazzi during their private outings.

Though Malaika has never spoken about dating Arjun, the latter recently had confirmed his relationship with the Bollywood diva and had said that they were not hiding anything from the media or the people around them.

When Arjun was asked about paparazzi clicking their photos together, he told Filmfare, "I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that."

While there were also a lot of speculations about their impending marriage, Arjun had said that he was not getting married and won't hide it if he decides to take the plunge.

Meanwhile, take a look at Malaika and Arjun's romantic holiday pictures from New York.