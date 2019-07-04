Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra share one commonness, and that is they both have partners who are much younger to them. This is why Malaika knows the kind of trolling she and Priyanka faces on social media.

Both Malaika and Priyanka are often trolled for being with men, who are younger to them. Reacting to the trolls that PeeCee face, Malaika appreciated the way she handles it and criticised the mentality that considers elder women dating younger men as a wrong thing.

"I remember that. The couple has just turned it all around and silenced all the wagging tongues. But why did those tongues even wag? It's unfair to judge relationships. Can't a woman find love in a man younger than her? If someone makes you happy and enriches your life, what's the harm? I am 45 and that doesn't make me dead or someone who's over the hill. I enjoy my life and feel happy about having such a special equation with a man younger than me. You have to forget the barriers and nurture relationships," she told Bombay Times.

Recently, Malaika had made her relationship with Arjun official with a romantic Instagram post in which the latter was tagged. Although they have confirmed their liaison, they did not reveal anything about any marriage plans anytime soon.