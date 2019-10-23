Malaika Arora is a living testament to the saying – age is just a number. Arora, who turned 46 last night, rang in her birthday looking resplendent in a gorgeous shimmery outfit, dancing the night away. Malaika's close set of friends and many industry people were also invited to the party. The birthday was celebrated at JW Marriott in Juhu.

As always, Kareena Kapoor stole the award for emerging a head turned in a striped full sleeves top and pencil skirt. Karisma Kapoor too looked like a vision in a red-hot outfit. Karan Johar, who is also a close friend of Malaika, arrived in style flaunting his eccentric fashion game. Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora also took our breath away with her stunning outfit.

Beau Arjun Kapoor seemed smitten by his lady love all night as he posed for photographs and danced all night. Son Arhaan Khan was also spotted wishing his mother Malaika. Malaika was seen giving a piece of cake to Arhaan and hugging him.

Newbies Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor were also present at the party. Another one of Malaika's close friends, Anita Arora Adajania was also present at the party. Tara Sutaria arrived with friend Aadar Jain.

Arjun Rampal, who recently turned daddy, arrived hand-in-hand with ladylove Gabriella Demetriades. A video of Arjun Kapoor dancing like no one's watching has also gone viral.

Rajkummar Rao attended the party with girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa. Akshay Kumar too joined the party with wife Twinkle Khanna. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra also attended the bash and posed for several photographs. When Malaika Arora was recently asked if Arhaan has an affinity to films, she told Zoom TV that having being grown up in a filmy environment, her son loves watching and following films and even like the concept of films.

"He just has an affinity to films, that's because he is grown up in an environment of films. He loves watching films. He likes following films. He likes the concept of films. But what he wants to do with that, I really don't know. I don't think any of us know that just yet because he is not sure just yet. How and when it pans out, we will figure it out then," Malaika Arora had said.