Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's divorce was a highly talked about issue, and now the diva remains in news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora recently spoke in length about how they dealt with the situation, and also about her impending marriage with Arjun Kapoor.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika said that despite whatever happened between her and her ex-husband, Arbaaz still remains a "family" to Amrita and people around her.

"Relationships aren't built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He's like a son to them, he's family," Malaika added as Amrita said, "I don't understand why it should change".

Amrita further said that when Malaika and Arbaaz were going through that tough phase, she and others did try to convince them and patch things up, but ultimately they had to respect two people's decision.

"Of course, we did try and talk to them. But at the end of it, they were two consulting adults and they deserved their space," she said.

Malaika also spoke on speculations being made on her and Arjun's impending marriage. The diva said that neither she nor her partner is in any sort of rush to take the big jump, and it will happen whenever it is supposed to happen.

"Why is everybody in such a hurry? You cannot jump the gun where these things are concerned. If and when it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are in a space where we just want to discover each other", Malaika said when asked if they have any plans to tie the knot anytime soon.

The Chaiya Chaiya girl and Arbaaz had broken their marriage a couple of years ago, and both of them have moved on in their lives with new partners. While Malaika is with Arjun, Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.