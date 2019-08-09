If there's one thing that you should know about Arjun Kapoor is that he's very possessive about Malaika Arora. And he recently witnessed this side of him in front of the audience at the ongoing Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Arjun chose to walk the red carpet of IFFM sans Malaika but later the couple were seen sitting together at the opening ceremony. And while the two were enjoying the show, host Karan Tacker approached Malaika with a mic and complimented her saying that she was looking absolutely gorgeous even after a 20-hour flight.

While Malaika was seen blushing as she answered Karan's questions, Arjun stood up and, like a possessive boyfriend, grabbed the mic from Karan's hands and jokingly said, "Son, there's a lady at the back, go and flirt with her." The video has surfaced online and has intrigued a lot of people on social media.

The particular interaction just goes to show how Arjun and Malaika have totally thrown off the shackles of the society and come out a loving couple.

The lovebirds have been spending a lot of time with each other and after getting divorced with husband Arbaaz Khan, Malaika has reiterated time and again that everybody deserves a second chance in life.

Even after being separated from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika shares a cordial relationship with him. She recently even shared a childhood picture of her 16-year-old son Arhaan juxtaposed with Arbaaz's and said that he is the exact copy of his father.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor clan has also welcomed Malaika into the family with open arms and can always be seen hanging out together during their family gatherings.