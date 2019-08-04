Of late, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have come out as a couple and have been displaying their affection in public. The two may have been greeting the media and don't shy away from getting papped together but Arjun's sister Anshula finds it awkward when it comes to discussing about their dating life.

"He's (Arjun Kapoor) six years older than me. We don't really discuss these things. It's awkward," Anshula Kapoor told Mid-Day in an interview.

She further added, "He is more of a parental figure than a bro. Sometimes I'm mothering him, sometimes he is."

Anshula said that she is the one who is usually hiding her face trying to avoid the paparazzi whenever she is out with her family.

It was reported a few days ago that Anshula is aware of her sister Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's relationship and keeps teasing her about it. However, Boney Kapoor had clarified that "there is nothing more than friendship between Janhvi and Ishaan."

When Anshula was asked about her bonding with Janhvi and Khushi, she said, "If you ask me, it's like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang at each other's houses. And if we're busy, then we just text."