Of late, Bollywood star kids have been pulling a lot of attention especially for their possible debut in films. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and others have a already stepped into the Hindi film industry and managed to impress everyone with their debut performances. And while people are anticipating other star kids like Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and others making their Bollywood debut, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan has become the latest celebrity kid to join the race.

When Malaika Arora was recently asked if Arhaan has an affinity to films, she told Zoom TV that having being grown up in a filmy environment, her son loves watching and following films and even like the concept of films. She even hinted that Arhaan may enter into the Bollywood industry but right now he's not sure about it yet.

"He just has an affinity to films, that's because he is grown up in an environment of films. He loves watching films. He likes following films. He likes the concept of films. But what he wants to do with that, I really don't know. I don't think any of us know that just yet because he is not sure just yet. How and when it pans out, we will figure it out then," Malaika Arora said.

In an earlier interview, Arbaaz Khan had said though Arhaan has not openly expressed about his liking to films, but has shown interest in that.

"But I only hope that there's a difference in taking interest in something and when the focus is stronger because it's a very tough line ya. I think whoever you are, you'll have to come facing a lot of opposition, a lot of setback, things are not going to be easy and the whole thing is that the journey might not necessarily be as fast as you think it is. It may take a while and you have to be patient and you can't constantly compare yourself with your uncle Salman and probably even the years that I have taken to what I have achieved. So you got to be patient," Arbaaz told My Good Times.

Going by Malaika and Arbaaz's statements, it looks like it won't be long for Arhaan to step into Bollywood and showcase his skills. It will be also interesting to see if Arhaan chooses to become an actor, a filmmaker or explore different areas of his expertise.